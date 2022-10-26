Man accused in 2 Fort Worth slayings fired rifle, killing girl, codefendant says at trial

Under the law enforcement theory, three men in a Hyundai Sonata terrorized east Fort Worth over the span of about an hour.

A teenage boy looking at his phone as he sat in a car outside the Buttercup Apartments. Shot.

A man who pulled over to fiddle with the unsecured hood of his red Mustang. Shot.

A 17-year-old girl who, when her head was hit by a round from a rifle, slumped onto her brother-in-law in the driver’s seat as he made a turn. Shot dead.

Over two hours on Jan. 12, 2020, Christopher Williams, Braylin Brown and Adrian Robinson were inside the Sonata, law enforcement authorities allege. One of the men, perhaps more than one, fired upon strangers without a reason.

Which if any of the defendants shot people and vehicles is a matter of disagreement and the answer is informed by whose account jurors believe.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson, 21, shot Cheyenne Moore, a 17-year-old student at Arlington Martin High School, in the 5700 block of East Rosedale Street. A grand jury indicted him on murder. Robinson is on trial this week in 396th District Court in Tarrant County.

Although jurors have not been told, Robinson was also indicted on murder in connection with the shooting death of Anjonae Eubanks, which occurred three days before Moore was slain.

In an opening statement, defense attorney Randy Bowers forecast that the state’s most compelling witness is a liar whose latest story should not be believed.

Bowers told jurors that Williams has significant motive to lie to protect himself and Brown, his half brother. And, she said, Williams expects a plea agreement in the case that would be, “a very nice deal.”

“Chris lies over and over and over again,” said Bowers, who represents Robinson with attorney Edwin Youngblood.

Williams testified on Tuesday that he, Brown and Robinson were in a vehicle and expecting to meet Javien Wright, a Fort Worth rapper known as J Dub with whom Brown had a dispute. Wright, 17, would be shot to death in February 2020 in the front yard of a home in the 1500 block of East Mulkey Street.

Story continues

Instead, for reasons not clear to Williams, Robinson focused on new targets along East Rosedale Street, he testified. At a stop sign at Andrew Avenue, Robinson hopped out and used a rifle to shoot a man near a Mustang, Williams told jurors.

The group continued on Rosedale, and a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulled next to them.

Robinson opened fire on the sport utility vehicle in which Moore was a passenger, from the back seat, Williams testified.

(In his time on the witness stand, Williams was not asked about the first shooting of the night, at the Buttercup Apartments.)

Williams said about two months ago he received letters from Brown and Robinson.

The Robinson letter suggested, “I’m safe in jail but not out there,” Williams testified.

Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Katie Owens and Sarah Bruner are prosecuting the case.

The state was continuing its case on Wednesday afternoon.