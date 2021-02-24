Man accused of 2 rapes in Hamilton is person of interest in Middletown cases
Feb. 24—BUTLER COUNTY — A Middletown man is being held on a $600,000 bond for allegedly attacking and raping two women in the past two years in Hamilton, according to Hamilton police.
Taranpreet Singh, 30, of Village Drive, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for incidents that allegedly happened in August 2020 and September 2019, according to Hamilton police.
Singh was arraigned Friday in Hamilton Municipal Court where Judge Dan Gattermeyer set bond. Singh is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing Friday.
Hamilton detective Tony Kiep said in each incident Singh picked up the women and then allegedly forced them to engage in sex with him.
"There could be more victims," Kiep said. "Sometimes people don't report these crimes right away."
On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue. She said the man stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.
In the Aug. 23, 2020 incident, a woman said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.
Kiep said Singh also is a person of interest in similar cases in Middletown.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk told the Journal-News police are investigating Singh in the cases of two woman sexually assaulted last year.
"We have a couple possible victims and we are using their information and evidence," Birk said. He added they are having some difficulty locating the alleged victims.
Kiep said: "We think he may have tried to pick more women up and said they said no. So we are interested if anyone recognizes him."
Anyone with information is asked to call Kiep at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1261 or detective Frank Botts at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1266.