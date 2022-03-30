Man accused in 2 Virginia Beach homicides now wanted in Norfolk killing

Police are searching for a Virginia Beach man who has been connected to three separate homicides — and an arson — in the last week.

Investigators have charged Cola W. Beale IV, 30, with second-degree murder in the death of Downing D. Mclean, a 32-year-old Virginia Beach man whose body was found in a home in Norfolk on Monday.

Beale is also wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred in Virginia Beach last week.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson following an investigation into Thursday’s townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police identified the victim found in the charred townhouse as 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, of Virginia Beach. Hill died of a gunshot wound, the department said in a press release.

Beale is also charged in the death of 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, who was found with a gunshot wound on Friday after police were called to check on the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Linda Court.

Police say Beale should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest, according to law enforcement officials. Anyone with information about Beale’s whereabouts, is asked to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

