Man accused of 2012 Northern California murder remains at large. FBI offers $25k reward

The FBI office in Sacramento is offering a $25,000 reward to find man accused of fatally gunning down a 20-year-old Northern California man in 2012 and evading authorities for more than a decade.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office in 2013 charged Mario Guadalupe Vasquez, 31, with killing Jesus Adrian “Jessie” Gutierrez Amaya, 20, during an attempted robbery on Hayes Street in Fairfield.

“Vasquez has had no contacts with law enforcement since the homicide, which occurred in February of 2012,” FBI Special Agent Brendan Wright wrote in an unsealed affidavit filed in the Eastern District of California.

He is described as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound man with black hair and brown eyes, the FBI said.

“To date, state and local law enforcement, despite a thorough and aggressive search, have been unsuccessful in apprehending Vasquez,” Wright wrote.

Vasquez’s family told Fairfield police that he was hiding in Vacaville or in Mexico, according to the affidavit. His father reportedly has a home in Mexico in Jalisco, where he is likely hiding, Wright wrote.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call their local FBI office or the United State embassy or consulate. Residents can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.