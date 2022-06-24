Man accused in 2017 fatal shooting at Alexandria store set for Monday hearing

An Alexandria man accused in a 2017 homicide will have a status hearing on Monday after being ruled "fully restored" after almost a year in a state mental facility.

Timothy Teasley's trial on attempted first-degree and first-degree murder charges is scheduled for July 11, but he'll first go before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel.

Teasley's attorney, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that he had returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021 when three doctors could not reach a consensus on his mental state.

Teasley, 30, is accused of killing 27-year-old Thaer Zidan on Valentine's Day as Zidan worked at the Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on 3rd Street at Willow Glen River Road.

Zidan died at the scene. Another employee was shot at, but not wounded.

On Wednesday, Hazel granted a motion from Guillot to withdraw Teasley's not guilty plea to both charges and to enter a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Guillot also filed notice that he intended to introduce testimony about Teasley's mental condition at his trial.

The day after his arrest in the Zidan case, the Alexandria Police Department arrested Teasley again in connection to a shooting the previous day at a nearby store that wounded another man. He does not appear to have been formally charged in that case, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

Teasley initially faced the death penalty in the Zidan case, but the state dropped that in August 2019.

