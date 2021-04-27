Man accused in 2019 double homicide faces trial this fall

Apr. 27—A Cochranton man accused of a 2019 double homicide is set to stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas this fall — more than two years after his alleged crimes.

The trial of Jack E. Turner now is scheduled for September following a brief court hearing Monday before Judge Mark Stevens. Turner's defense team had filed a motion to continue the trial from the June criminal trial term of county court, which was granted by Stevens.

Turner, who turns 23 on Wednesday, is charged with Aug. 10, 2019, deaths of his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10. Pennsylvania State Police allege Turner fatally shot the two during a burglary of the Whitman home in Randolph Township.

Judge Stevens' order continuing the trial noted jury selection in the case possibly could begin in early September ahead of the trial term. The September term of county criminal court runs Sep. 13-24.

The order states the trial also will have to comply with social distancing and other requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as juror availability.

A status conference regarding any pretrial issues also will be scheduled for late May or early June, according to the order.

Turner has been held in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown since his arrest in West Virginia in August 2019. The subject of a nationwide manhunt, he was arrested Aug. 14 in Charleston by the U.S. Marshal Service and Charleston Police Department.

Turner is scheduled to be tried on two felony counts of homicide, one felony count of burglary, three felony counts of theft, and one misdemeanor count of theft.

In addition to allegedly killing his stepmother and half brother, Turner is accused by police of stealing a .22-caliber rifle, a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun, miscellaneous items valued at $185, and a silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan from the Whitman home.

The Crawford County District Attorney's Office plans to seek the death penalty for Turner, if he is convicted at trial. In February 2020, the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances with the court.

The notice of aggravating circumstances said the death penalty is sought because the killings were committed during the commission of a felony, there was more than one murder, and one of the victims was a child younger than age 12.

Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.