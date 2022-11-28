Man accused of 2020 double homicide faces 35 years after accepting plea deal

A 20-year-old Louisville man who is accused of killing two Lexington men has accepted a plea deal in Fayette Circuit Court and will face 35 years in prison.

As a result of felony mediation earlier this month, Nathaniel Kincaid, 20, pleaded guilty as part of a deal to receive amended charges of murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Kincaid was originally charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly killed Bruce Trice, 58, and Lowell Johnson, 55, just 24 hours apart.

According to court documents, on May 27, 2020, Kincaid – who was 17 at the time – arrived at apartments on Augusta Drive. Nearby video surveillance shows Kincaid riding up on a bike through a gap in a fence line, and was seen “loitering” leading up to the shooting, court documents state.

That day, officers responded to a call that someone had been struck by gunfire around 2 a.m. and located Johnson at the apartment complex with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to court documents. Johnson was transported to UK Hospital where he later died.

At the time Johnson was killed, Trice told police he had been sitting outside of his apartment by the front steps of the complex when Johnson came outside, stood near him, and began to talk.

According to court documents, Trice told police he heard a loud noise and Johnson started walking away saying, ‘I have been shot.’

Kincaid later told police that Johnson was a bystander in the shooting, and that Trice was his original target, according to court documents.

On May 28, 2020, Kincaid returned to the apartment complex, where he allegedly shot and killed Trice around 1:40 a.m. Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired and found Trice with multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body, according to court records.

Trice was also transported to UK Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

According to court documents, officers arrived at Augusta Drive later on May 28 around 7:30 p.m., and located Kincaid nearby on New Orleans Drive in the same clothes he was seen wearing in the surveillance footage.

Officers arrested Kincaid, who admitted to shooting Johnson after he was read his Miranda Rights.

“The suspect admitted that he shot the victim which caused loss of life,” Kincaid’s arrest citation reads.

Kincaid was indicted by a grand jury for a murder charge for the death of Johnson in August 2020. He was indicted in February 2021 for the murder of Trice, according to court documents.

Kincaid’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023 at 10 a.m.