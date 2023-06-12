Man accused in 2020 drug killing starts trial this week. Here's what to know

LAS CRUCES ― A jury selection launched a trial Monday for a man accused of shooting another man more than a dozen times in 2020.

Angel Rosales, 25, faces a jury for first-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon. Rosales is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. If convicted, Rosales could face decades of prison for killing 27-year-old Justin Eric Clark on Dec. 15, 2020.

Rosales will now plead his case to a jury over the next four days. Prosecutors with the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office will do the same.

A robbery, a murder, and a drug deal gone wrong in Doña Ana

Doña Ana County Sheriff's Detective Lawrence Louick wrote in an affidavit that Rosales and his then-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jasmine Morales, plotted to ambush and rob Clark.

In the affidavit, Louick said that Rosales and Morales had an arrangement with Clark as part of Clark's drug dealing. It's unclear from the affidavit if Rosales and Morales were customers of Clarks or if they worked for him. Either way, Clark had a standing arrangement with the couple that often had the duo appear at Clark's residence in Doña Ana.

Louick said that Clark's cell phone showed that Rosales and Morales had arranged a meet-up on Dec. 15, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. When the meeting occurred, Louick said Rosales used a rifle to fire 13 .40 caliber bullets into Clark's body.

Two and half hours later, Rosales and Morales were spotted driving near West Picacho in Las Cruces by two Las Cruces Police Department officers. When the officers tried to pull Rosales and Morales over, they said Morales sped away. Eventually, the officers used a PIT maneuver to disable Rosales and Morales' car and arrested the duo. In the back of the truck they found .40 caliber shell casings and thousands of dollars in cash.

Morales was also charged with the same slate of crimes after the arrest sans the murder charge. Court records show the case remains open. Since then, Morales has been charged with six other crimes, including drug trafficking and larceny, in unrelated incidents.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Man accused in 2020 drug killing starts trial this week