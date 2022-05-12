Man accused in 2020 Evansville killing found guilty but mentally ill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man accused of murder and robbery in a 2020 incident on North Main Street was found guilty, but mentally ill, by a jury Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office published Wednesday, Steven Brian Nail, 51, was guilty of murder for the killing of 56-year-old Burk Jones on Aug. 17, 2020.

Nail was also convicted of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony.

Nail was linked as a suspect to the case after Evansville Police canvassed the area for surveillance video, the news release noted.

EPD found Jones' body in an alleyway in the 300 block of Main Street on Aug. 17 after receiving reports of a deceased person. He'd reportedly been lying on the ground for hours.

Jess Powers, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, provided clarification for the "guilty, but mentally ill" sentencing.

If a jury finds a defendant to be "guilty, but mentally ill," the Indiana Department of Corrections will refer them for treatment/diagnosis after sentencing, Powers said.

If mental-health professionals with IDOC determine the defendant is "stable," they remain within the IDOC. If it's determined they're "not stable," Powers said they'll be transported to a state-hospital facility for further evaluation until it's safe to transport them back to jail.

