Man accused in 2020 St. Helena shooting charged Friday in Hardeeville armed robbery

Hardeeville Police Department officers have charged at least one of the four people they believe to have been involved in an armed robbery incident in Hardeeville.

Jeremy Toomer, 21, of Jasper County, was charged Friday with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of pointing and presenting, according to the Jasper County Detention Center jail log. Toomer also faces charges of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, police were called out to the Deluxe Inn on Whyte Hardee Boulevard after receiving a call about an armed robbery, according to a post on the Hardeeville Police Department’s Facebook page. When they arrived, the victims told them four men with weapons came into the hotel room and took jewelry and electronics. The men left in a white Honda which police were later able to identify. On Friday, police found Toomer, who police says was armed with a weapon resembling an AR-15 at the time of his arrest.

Toomer, police said in the post, is currently out on bond for two counts of attempted murder. He was accused by police and turned himself in on April 22, 2020, after a shooting incident at the Wallace Creek Boat Landing on St. Helena Island that injured two men, according to previous reporting from the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

As of Sunday, Toomer was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.