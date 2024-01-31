Man accused in 2021 California homicide found working at Missouri hospital, cops say

A man working at a Missouri hospital was arrested in the 2021 death of a California woman, according to local authorities and news reports.

Tyler Graeber is accused of killing 32-year-old Stacey Edmond “by blunt force trauma” on Feb. 7, 2021, in Modoc County, California, authorities told KRCG. The pair had been in a relationship, Modoc County Sheriff William “Tex” Dowdy told the outlet.

Edmond, of Alturas, California, worked as a surgical technician at a local hospital, according to her obituary. Alturas is in the northeast corner of the state.

Graeber, 36, was also reportedly employed at a hospital. KMIZ and KOMU reported he had been working at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, as a “non-patient facing laboratory” worker.

Court records show an arrest warrant was filed Jan. 8, accusing Graeber of murder.

A private investigator worked with two California deputies, tracking Graeber to his job in Missouri, according to KRCG.

He was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 30, court records show.

Graeber’s last day at the Missouri health care facility was Monday, a hospital spokesperson told KMIZ.

A motive for the killing is unclear, and authorities did not say what led to the arrest nearly three years after the killing.

Graeber, who is being held without bond, will be extradited to California, according to KOMU.

