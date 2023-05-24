Man accused in 2021 kidnapping charged Tuesday for stabbing man in Beaufort, cops say

A man accused in a 2021 kidnapping also faces charges after police say he stabbed another man Monday in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Kristen Lee Winnegar, 42, of Beaufort, was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted murder, jail records show.

At about 11:39 p.m. Monday, police were called out to Parris Island Gateway for a call about a stabbing, according to a police department news release. When they got there, they found a man with multiple wounds who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stephenie Price, a Beaufort Police Department spokesperson, would not say whether Winnegar was found with the knife when he was arrested, citing that it is an ongoing investigation. Price also would not say whether Winnegar knew the man who was hurt or whether any further charges are expected for him as of Tuesday.

In October 2021, Winnegar was charged with one count of kidnapping, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. At that time, police said Winnegar had assaulted a woman at his Lamon Drive home in Beaufort and held her at gunpoint. The woman was able to escape and, when deputies searched Winnegar’s home, they found marijuana and the weapon police say was used in the attack.

His charges, in that case, are still pending.

As of Tuesday, Winnegar was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center and attorney information for him was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Investigator Andersen at 843-322-7941, or 843.322.7938 to remain anonymous.

