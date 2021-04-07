Man accused in $227M Ponzi scheme involving film rights

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of running a $227 million Ponzi scheme that solicited investors for phony film licensing deals, federal prosecutors said.

Zachary Joseph Horwitz, 34, was charged with wire fraud, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. It wasn't immediately known if Horwitz has an attorney.

Prosecutors said Horwitz told investors that their money would be used to purchase film distribution rights that would then be licensed to platforms such as HBO and Netflix.

But instead of using the funds to make distribution deals, Horwitz allegedly operated his firm 1inMM Capital as a Ponzi scheme, using victims’ money to repay earlier investors and to fund his own lifestyle, including the purchase of a $6 million home, prosecutors said.

Representatives for Netflix and HBO have denied that their companies engaged in any business with Horwitz, according to an affidavit.

Horwitz is scheduled to be arraigned May 13.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Production Company Announces its First Series With Netflix

    Harry is set to take on the role of Executive Producer in the Invictus Games documentary series and he will also appear on camera.

  • Former BitMEX CEO Hayes Surrenders to Face US Charges: Report

    After appearing before a judge, Hayes was released on $10 million bond pending court proceedings in New York, Bloomberg reported.

  • These Hawaiian Shelter Dogs Are Getting a Night at Maui's Best Resorts

    These pups are about to live the good life they deserve.

  • ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’: Everything We Learned in Explosive Docuseries

    The four-part docuseries premiered at SXSW's virtual festival earlier this month — as it rolls out via YouTube, we break down all of the singer's revelations

  • Auction of Japanese internment art pulled after protest

    The auction of a series of sketches purportedly drawn by an artist at the Japanese internment camp at Manzanar was canceled Tuesday after groups protested it was offensive and immoral to profit off the misery of incarcerated people. The auction was halted by eBay hours before it was to conclude after company executives met with Japanese American groups who called the sale “hurtful, and a degrading reminder of the mass roundup and incarceration.” “It’s seems unethical and immoral to put this artwork up on eBay to the highest bidder," said Shirley Higuchi, author of “Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration.”

  • Iowa's Luka Garza adds John R. Wooden Award to trophy haul

    Luka Garza of Iowa has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. The award presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club was announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” It was Garza's fourth player-of-the-year award.

  • Here’s the $4.5 trillion ‘firepower’ that will drive stocks higher in April, says top strategist

    The direction is up for stocks as markets return from a holiday break. Our call of the day from Fundstrat's Thomas Lee says watch the money on the sidelines.

  • The Frangivento Sorpasso is a new all-Italian supercar with a V10 and mega customization

    Little-known Italian car maker Frangivento just announced a new model (with two versions) called the FV Frangivento Sorpasso — one is named the Sorpasso Stradale, and the other is the Sorpasso GTXX. In case you hadn’t heard of “Frangivento” before (don’t worry, you’re not the only one), know that they’re a new, super-low-volume supercar company based out of Turin, Italy. The Sorpasso builds on what the company has already done with its Asfane DieciDieci hypercar, but in a more down-to-earth fashion.

  • Lynne Patton, Former Trump Aide And HUD Official, Barred From Federal Employment

    The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Patton violated the Hatch Act during Trump's presidency and will not be allowed to serve in government for four years.

  • Guess who’s back! All 3 seniors returning for extra season with NC State basketball

    Kayla Jones, Raina Perez, Kai Crutchfield are all coming back for NC State.

  • UCLA Bruins’ Johnny Juzang Could Be NBA’s First Asian American Lottery Pick

    Johnny Juzang, who plays as a junior guard for the UCLA Bruins, may become the first Asian American lottery pick for the NBA. Juzang, whose mother is Vietnamese, has made enormous strides for the team since he transferred over from Kentucky. The Bruins are headed into the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

  • Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

    Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence. The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

  • 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Silver Anniversary Edition: Like It Never Left The Lot

    Some cars are admired after the fact while others are instant collectables deemed by some as too beautiful to drive.

  • Far-Right Reinforcements Swarm Judge’s House for Ammon Bundy

    YoutubeJoey Gibson was struggling to find a parking place for his flag-festooned pickup truck. The residential Boise, Idaho, neighborhood was already crowded with people and vehicles, including a large motorhome with a “MAGA MONSTA” sign. (“She parked right in front of my driveway,” a resident shouted about the motorhome. “That’s not okay.”)Many in the crowd on Saturday were not locals. Gibson, the leader of the far-right streetfighting group Patriot Prayer, had traveled interstate from western Washington. He and others were there to protest outside the home of a judge involved in the case of Ammon Bundy, the leader of a different far-right group. The protest, which Gibson helped promote by sharing the judge’s address on the Internet, was a melting pot of fringe activists deeply invested in Bundy’s already-contentious court case.“We need civil disobedience and we need people who are courageous enough to go to jail while you guys haul them in there,” Gibson shouted through a megaphone at police who guarded Magistrate Judge David Manweiler house, while a crowd waved signs on the suburban street.Far-Right ‘People’s Rights’ Leader Tied to Bundy Family Busted for Threats in VegasThe protest outside Manweiler’s home, which was followed by a demonstration outside a Boise courthouse, was the latest development in Bundy’s escalating, and unusual, legal drama. The saga is testing the power of an alleged nationwide network of far-right activists Bundy calls People’s Rights, but also the ability of the legal system in a conservative state to hold even the most idolized far-right figures accountable.Bundy rose to prominence with two armed standoffs against federal agents: first, in 2014, in Nevada, with his father Cliven, and again at Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016. (In the latter case, Bundy and associates occupied a federal building at Malheur, and he was found not guilty on all charges related to the standoff.) When COVID-19 swept the country in Spring 2020, Bundy returned to the headlines, this time leading a new group called the People’s Rights network (web registry records suggest he’d begun work on the group pre-pandemic).Do you know something we should about the far right or Ammon Bundy? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.The People’s Rights network championed aggressive demonstrations, often by inserting themselves into elected officials’ personal lives. The group temporarily shut down an Idaho health board meeting by swarming health officials’ homes in December, and members have also allegedly trespassed into Idaho’s State Capitol in an August incident that served as an eerie forewarning to January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.The demonstrations have led to a series of arrests for Bundy, including one at a high school football game where he refused to wear a mask, and another at the Idaho Capitol. That latter arrest, on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, set off a cascade of legal spats that led to people like Gibson and the driver of the “MAGA MONSTA” protesting outside Manweiler’s home.In March, Bundy was due to appear in court for his trespassing case. But he and another defendant refused to wear masks in the courthouse, in violation of the building’s rules. They did not enter the building, and were eventually arrested for failure to appear for their court date.Rather than send the new case to another criminal trial, Manweiler ordered last week that Bundy’s “failure to appear” case be resolved through mediation with another judge. But Manweiler previously attempted to mediate Bundy’s cases, as the Idaho Statesman reported, and during a mediation this summer, Bundy reportedly skipped out early.“Mr. Bundy apparently has left the meeting,” Manweiler announced, ending the online event.Manweiler is not overseeing the latest round of mediation. Nevertheless, Bundy fans posted his address online to advertise the Saturday protest on his street. The event drew an assortment of right-wing and anti-mask activists.One attendee told a live streamer that she’d become involved with Bundy’s movement last year when she heard he was organizing a maskless Easter service for 1,000 people. After that, she remained involved with People’s Rights and lost her job for what she described as religious and anti-mask reasons. “I got fired in August because God told me not to wear a mask,” she said.Gibson, who arrived with a truckload of demonstrators, represented a more militant front. Like Bundy, Gibson is the founder of a far-right organization with a shaky legal history. Gibson’s Patriot Prayer is active around Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, where its members have collaborated with groups like the Proud Boys for rowdy demonstrations, and clashed with the left. (Gibson did not immediately return a request for comment.)Gibson is currently facing his own legal woes—even worse than Bundy’s. In August 2019, he was charged for his alleged role in a Patriot Prayer attack on a left-leaning Portland bar. According to a plainclothes police officer’s affidavit in that case, Patriot Prayer members planned to get in a fight with anti-fascists at the bar. They later descended on the left, allegedly knocking a woman unconscious and breaking one of her vertebrae with a baton.According to the affidavit, Gibson helped verbally instigate the fight, and was seen on video pushing the woman before she was knocked unconscious. Gibson has pleaded not guilty, and attempted to fight the case by filing a lawsuit against the district attorney who filed charges against him.A federal judge declined to take Gibson’s case in February. Still, an Oregon district attorney’s office announced in March that it would investigate the defendant’s claims against the DA. Two of Gibson’s five co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty and were sentenced in January.On Saturday, Gibson was focused on what he implied was a conspiracy in Bundy’s case, falsely alleging that COVID-19 was a pretext for a “takeover,” possibly by China. “That’s what COVID is about,” he said. “That’s what they’re trying to do here in the United States of America.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LSU athletic administrator claims years of harassment and retaliation after reporting Les Miles

    Sharon Lewis named several senior officials who she claims tormented her and contributed to LSU’s failure to protect students from sexual misconduct.

  • Two teen girls accused in fatal carjacking of immigrant

    'Special Report' All-Star panel weighs in on the plea deal for girls accused of murder and carjacking

  • Chrissy Teigen on Starting a Robe Revolution: 'I've Always Been Naked, in a Towel or in a Robe!'

    The Cravings author and mom of two says she's always been "a robe nut"

  • EXPLAINER: Decision on 'hobble' is at issue in Chauvin trial

    One issue that has come up in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been the discussion among the officers involved on whether to use a type of restraint called a “hobble.” Chauvin asked for the hobble, but he and the other officers involved decided not to use it after they had Floyd prone on the ground, officer body camera video shows. Testimony about it from police and experts could figure into arguments over whether they used a reasonable amount of force to try to subdue Floyd — or whether they went too far.

  • Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Teases Big 'Upstead' Developments This Week

    Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer previously teased more “Upstead” on the horizon, and now that moment is finally here! Wednesday’s episode puts the spotlight on Hailey Upton, who deals with a case that hits way too close to home. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Upton, tells TVLine that this week’s installment (airing at 10/9c on NBC) […]

  • No Address, No ID, and Struggling to Get Their Stimulus Checks

    NEW YORK — For most Americans, the third stimulus payment, like the first two, arrived as if by magic, landing unprompted in the bank or in the mail. Imagine not having a bank account or a mailing address. Or a phone. Or identification. Charlie Velez, sitting on a milk crate outside the Grand Street subway station on the Lower East Side last month clinking 65 cents in a paper cup, is 0 for 3 on stimulus checks. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I didn’t know the process,” he said. Velez, born in Brooklyn 58 years ago, appears to qualify and could still collect all three payments, totaling $3,200, if he filed a 2020 tax return. But he has not filed taxes in years. The closest he comes to the banking system is when he sleeps in an ATM vestibule on Delancey Street. Velez said that although outreach workers occasionally approached him to offer help, when it came to the stimulus, “No one has mentioned it to me.” Just about anyone with a Social Security number who is not someone else’s dependent and who earns less than $75,000 is entitled to the stimulus. But some of the people who would benefit most from the money are having the hardest time getting their hands on it. “There’s this great intention to lift people out of poverty more and give them support, and all of that’s wonderful,” said Beth Hofmeister, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society’s Homeless Rights Project. “But the way people have to access it doesn’t really fit with how most really low-income people are interacting with the government.” Interviews with homeless people in New York City over the past couple of weeks found that some mistakenly assumed they were ineligible for the stimulus. Others said that bureaucratic hurdles, complicated by limited phone or internet access, were insurmountable. “It’s like a scavenger hunt,” said Josiah Haken, chief program officer for New York City Relief, a nonprofit that helps connect homeless people to resources. James Keyes, 50, sitting outside a Starbucks at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn one recent evening, did not think he qualified. “I don’t even have a phone,” he said. “I don’t have any identification at all.” Paradoxically, the very poor are probably the most likely people to pump stimulus money right back into devastated local economies, rather than sock it away in the bank or use it to play the stock market. “I’d find a permanent place to stay, some food, clothing, a nice shower, a nice bed,” said Richard Rodriguez, 43, waiting for lunch outside the Bowery Mission last month. “I haven’t had a nice bed for a year.” Rodriguez said he had made several attempts to file taxes — a necessary step for those not yet in the system — but had given up. “I went to H&R Block and I told them I was homeless,” he said. “They said they couldn’t help me.” Near him in line was a man who gave his name only as Polo. Before the pandemic, Polo said, he worked at a warehouse in Maryland. He received the first stimulus payment last year. But after losing his job, he closed his bank account because he was being charged for having a low balance. Polo said that according to the IRS website, his second stimulus check, sent to most people in early January, was “still processing.” He has heard nothing about the third payment, which was $1,400. “When you call the toll-free IRS number,” he said, “they put you on hold for an hour.” The number of eligible people who have not claimed their stimulus money appears to be unknown, although the IRS said it had reached out to 9 million people who did not typically file tax returns to tell them about the stimulus. The city Department of Social Services said its staff and contracted providers were working to help people register for and receive stimulus money. The city and the IRS both list places that offer free tax help, including a few walk-in spots that do not require appointments. But many people interviewed did not know about them. Terrance Wells, 37, who was hanging out in front of Penn Station, said a friend had tried to help him access the stimulus payments. “It never went through,” he said. “It never gave us the right form to fill out or anything.” The free market has offered a rather harsh solution to those mystified by the system. Steven Todd, 53, who lives at the Mainchance shelter in Manhattan, said that “educated guys who work in finance” had approached homeless people and offered to get them their stimulus money — for a commission of several hundred dollars. “People were happy to get anything,” he said. “It wasn’t fair.” Outside the HELP Women’s Shelter in the east New York neighborhood of Brooklyn last month, Rebecca Robertson, 27, said she did not receive the first two checks because she was in jail. But a federal judge ruled last fall that incarcerated people were entitled to stimulus payments. Robertson said she filed her taxes online over the weekend. “I’m just trying to get an apartment and a job so I can get my daughter out of foster care,” she said. Some groups that assist the homeless offer stimulus help when they distribute meals and clothes, including the Coalition for the Homeless’ nightly food line on East 51st Street and New York City Relief’s morning pop-ups in Manhattan and the Bronx. Haken of New York City Relief said some hurdles were easier to clear than others. He described how he would help someone without identification cash a check: “What he’d have to do is get some kind of benefit card with his face on it — something like a soup kitchen ID,” Haken said. He would then need to sign over the check to someone with a bank account in front of a banker who was willing to say, “That’s good enough.” Zac Martin, pastor of the Recovery House of Worship in downtown Brooklyn, said his church has let homeless people store belongings there so that when they go to a government office to apply for the city-issued ID known as IDNYC, they can get through the metal detector. Recently, Martin said, he helped a man complete the long process of claiming his $600 stimulus check. “I saw him last week,” Martin said. “We do a grocery pantry on Saturdays. He slipped me a $50 bill and said, ‘I’m really grateful for your work — keep going.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company