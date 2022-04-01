Man accused in 3 homicides admits to killings, says he ‘snapped’ during argument with girlfriend

The man charged in a string of Hampton Roads homicides admitted to all three slayings — saying the killings started when he “snapped” during an argument with his girlfriend and shot the one person who “kept me sane.”

Cola W. Beale IV made the confession from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, where he spoke with The Virginian-Pilot and other media outlets Thursday, less than 24 hours after he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after a near week-long killing spree that spanned Virginia Beach and Norfolk, during which time the 30-year-old said he killed his girlfriend, his step father and his cousin.

After killing his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, Beale launched into several days of running, he said, and more killing. Had he not snapped and killed her, he said he probably would not have killed anyone else.

“She was one of the only people to keep me level. She was the only one that kept me sane,” Beale said of his girlfriend of 15 months. “And when she was gone, it felt like my whole world was gone. I snapped and that was it.”

Hill’s body was discovered March 24 as firefighters extinguished a townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive. She died of a gunshot wound, Virginia Beach police confirmed.

In the jailhouse interview, Beale described the argument that led up to the killings, rambling the details off in a matter-of-fact tone. According to Beale, he shot Hill two days before her body was found after they got into an argument. Beale said during his argument with Hill, he threatened to set her dog on fire and Hill told him not to hurt the dog.

“She said ‘whatever you are going to do to him, do to me,’ and that is when I shot her in the head,” Beale said. “When she told me to do to her what I was going to do to the dog, that let me know right there she was ready. She was ready to go.”

Beale said he placed the blame on his girlfriend’s mom, who he said was questioning how he would provide for Hill.

“I did not just wake up and say ‘I am going to kill my girlfriend.’ It was not like that. It was the outsiders who was trying to orchestrate her moving away from me,” Beale said.

Beale said after killing Hill, he texted her mom from Hill’s phone as if he were her. He said he wanted to make a point that Hill’s family didn’t care about her. He claimed to have watched from a camera as Hill’s mom visited the townhouse on March 23, but said she did not go inside.

It was at that point Beale said he decided to set Hill’s house on fire. Beale said he watched as Hill’s dog burned alive.

The day after Beale shot Hill, he delivered a bullet to 73-year-old Clifton Baxter’s head, who Beale called “Pops.” Beale said it was because Baxter lied to him.

Baxter, who helped raise Beale, was found with a gunshot wound March 25 after Virginia Beach police were called to check on the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Linda Court. Beale often stayed at the home.

Beale said his cousin, Downing D. McLean, was with him when he killed his step father. The 32-year-old Virginia Beach man was the next person to turn up dead. Beale said he killed his cousin is because McLean “was running his mouth” and “beating on his girlfriend.” Mclean’s body was found inside a Norfolk home Monday night.

Of the killings, Beale said he has no remorse.

“What is done is done,” he said.

Online court records show Beale has a lengthy criminal record. He was placed on Virginia’s registered sex offender list in 2018 after being convicted of sexual battery of a minor.

But during an interview Thursday, Beale claims he was not violent before this string of homicides. He said issues with his ongoing probation are “what really made me snap,” which he had been dealing with in the weeks leading up to the killings.

Beale was arrested by Hampton Police Division’s SWAT team “without incident” just before midnight Wednesday at an Airbnb in the Buckroe Beach area of the city, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Beale said he had just finished taking a shower and was about to go to bed when he heard a big truck outside. “It sounded like the Army. I knew it was them,” he said.

Had he not been arrested, he said he would have killed “a lot more people.”

“I can’t get to them now. It was all people who did me wrong ... people who deserved it,” Beale said.

When asked if he was of sound mind Thursday evening, Beale said “Nah.”

“I keep seeing flashback of everything. I am still playing it back in my head. All I see is red,” Beale said.

As of Thursday night, Beale did not have an attorney, but he admitted, “I probably don’t need one at this point.”

He said this would be the last time anyone would hear from him, and made reference to hoping he is ultimately sent to the electric chair — although Virginia abolished the death penalty last year.

“I know I ain’t going to see the light of day again,” he said.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com