Man accused of $4K in theft from Roseville mall. Police caught up to him at Arden Fair

The Roseville Police Department recently arrested a 36-year-old Sacramento man who they said stole about $4,000 in merchandise late last year from the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

Detectives caught up to the suspect and arrested him at Arden Fair mall in Sacramento on Feb. 14 and a spokesman with the agency said Tuesday said they were looking to make a second arrest in the heist.

Officers were called Dec. 6 to the 1000 block of Galleria Boulevard for reports of a theft and sought two suspects — the Sacramento man and a woman, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman for the Roseville Police Department. Ciampa declined to say which stores were targeted in the retail thefts.

On Valentine’s Day, detectives found the Sacramento man at the Arden Fair mall and arrested him on suspicion of grand theft and organized retail theft, police said in a social media post. Ciampa said the woman accused in the theft has not been arrested.

Ciampa also said the Sacramento suspect had a gun in his possession when he was detained last week.

Officers “have reason to believe” that the suspect may have committed “similar thefts” in other counties, Ciampa said. He declined to speak about the nature of the other crimes suspected or where they took place. Ciampa also did not say whether the man has outstanding warrants from other counties.