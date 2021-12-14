Man accused of 6-year-old's shooting, woman's execution takes plea

A second man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the kidnapping and murder of a Glasgow woman and the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in 2017.

Ryan Bacon, who rapped under the name Buck 50, is accused alongside five other men of taking part in a failed plot to assassinate a rival drug dealer when they shot then-6-year-old Jashown Banner after kidnapping and killing 28-year-old Keyonna Perkins.

Ryan Bacon depicted in a screengrab from the music video for "Let it Fly" posted on YouTube and discussed at Dwayne White's trial in state court in 2019.

Bacon, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to charges including conspiracy, stalking and a weapons crime. He will be sentenced to 30 years in prison at a future court hearing.

Public plea documents do not indicate if Bacon has agreed to testify against his co-defendants. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware declined to comment.

The murder of Perkins and shooting of Banner spawned two multi-defendant criminal prosecutions in recent years: the pending case against Bacon and his co-defendants in federal court as well as a drug racketeering case against others that already went to trial in state court.

Last year, Dontae Sykes, one of Bacon’s co-defendants, pleaded guilty to stalking and kidnapping charges in the federal case.

In 2019, Sykes detailed his part in the kidnapping and shooting as a witness in the associated drug racketeering case in state court. That trial accused a Wilmington drug dealer of funding a bounty on a rival drug dealer that ultimately led to Perkins' murder.

Sykes testified that he and his friends were feuding with another Wilmington drug dealer over pornographic insults, a pistol-whipping and a stolen neck chain. He said a bounty was placed on their rival's head. He described in detail how his co-defendants stalked the man using social media.

He said they kidnapped Perkins and used her phone to further stalk the man, shooting at him and missing as he walked along Route 896. Later, his co-defendants would botch another assassination attempt in Wilmington when they shot the 6-year-old, prosecutors said.

Sykes told that jury that he and Bacon took Perkins to Maryland. He said Bacon shot her.

Delaware Online/The News Journal detailed the plot and how it led to the unraveling of the drug organization in a series of articles in 2019.

Bacon's co-defendants, Michael D. Pritchett, Dion Oliver, Maurice Cooper and Teres Tinnin, are set to face trial in January. All face potential life sentences.

