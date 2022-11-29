Man accused of abandoning infant in Mansfield

Nov. 28—MANSFIELD CENTER — A Hartford man was arrested on Monday for allegedly abandoning an infant in Mansfield back in March.

Connecticut State Police said that on March 23 at approximately 2: 17 p. m. State Police from the Troop C barracks received a 911 call that an infant had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of a parked car on Pleasant Valley Road in Mansfield Center.

According to State Police, witnesses performed lifesaving measures on the infant.

State Police said a paramedic transported the infant to an area hospital for treatment.

According to State Police, the infant was determined to be a premature boy, weighing approximately two pounds and having been delivered within the past 24 to 48 hours.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and assumed the investigation for the suspect who had abandoned the child.

State Police said after an extensive investigation, which included numerous interviews and evidence seized, a suspect was identified and later determined to be responsible for abandoning the child in Mansfield in March.

An arrest warrant was approved by GA- 19 Rockville Superior Court. On Monday, detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad placed Jorge Grados, 41, into custody at his residence, 162 Douglas Street in Hartford. Grados was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.

State Police said Grados was transported to the Troop C barracks in Tolland where he was processed and given a court date of November 22 at 9: 30 a. m. at GA- 19 Rockville Superior Court. He was held on a court set $ 100,000 cash/ surety bond.

Grados is set to appear in GA- 19 Rockville Superior Court again on January 3 at 10 a. m.