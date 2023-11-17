Man accused of abducting Texas 10-year-old is suspect in death of boy's mother

Authorities in Texas are searching for a 10-year-old boy who they say was abducted by a man suspected in the death of the child's mother.

Ian Aguilar is in “grave or immediate danger,” officials say.

Police say he was taken by Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, who has also been identified as a suspect in the slaying of the boy's mom, Wilmer police Det. Brian Clark said Thursday.

Wilmer police have been leading the investigation into the boy’s disappearance.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for the Ian, who was last seen Tuesday about 7:30 a.m. in Wilmer, a town of about 5,000 people 15 miles south of Dallas.

The boy is said to be 4-feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. Aguilar-Cano is said to be 5-7 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“We are following every lead we can,” Clark said Thursday. The detective said he could not provide any other details about the slaying of the boy's mother, citing an ongoing investigation.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported Aguilar-Cano is the boy’s father, and identified the child’s mother as Zuleika Lopez. Her body was found inside her home Tuesday by her daughter, according to the news outlet.

