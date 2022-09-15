Man accused in abduction, murder of Eliza Fletcher in court for unrelated 2021 rape case

The man accused in the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher is appearing in court again Thursday morning for a separate case.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, will be in court at 201 Poplar for charges he was indicted for over the weekend that include aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping for an incident that happened last year.

He was charged earlier this month with a host of charges including first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents obtained by FOX13, Henderson allegedly “unlawfully and intentionally, or recklessly” had sex with a woman “by use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon or an article used or fashioned in a manner to lead the victim to believe it to be a weapon.”

The incident allegedly happened on Sept. 21 of 2021.

FOX13 found that Henderson was not developed as a suspect in this case until the DNA from the Eliza Fletcher case was tested.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokesperson, on Sept. 4, during the active investigation into the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, TBI was made aware by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) of a sexual assault kit (SAK) submission that might be linked to an unrelated open MPD investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in September of 2021 where Henderson may have been a suspect.

MPD submitted the SAK on September 23, 2021, and the evidence was put into the queue of unknown assailant kits, as no request was made for TBI analysis to be expedited, and no suspect information or DNA standard was included in the submission, TBI said.

The weekend of Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder, TBI identified Henderson as the suspect less than 18 hours after receiving key evidence, which was critical in his subsequent apprehension.

According to TBI, they rarely know the facts of each case when processing evidence, so TBI relies on the law enforcement who are submitting the evidence to identify cases that would benefit their investigation from a rush analysis.

Officials said that during normal casework, a forensic scientist had pulled the Sept. 21 rape case SAK submitted by MPD from evidence storage, along with 19 other kits designated for analysis, on June 24, 2022, and completed an initial report of the results on Aug. 29.

Once this occurred, a scientist entered the results of an unknown DNA profile of a man into Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which returned a match on Sept. 5 for Henderson in connection to the September 2021 assault, after which TBI reported the finding to Memphis Police, TBI said.

FOX13 asked TBI if Henderson’s DNA should have already been in the system due to the fact he was already a convicted felon, but that question was not answered.

According to the TBI spokesperson, in 2021, law enforcement agencies in Shelby County submitted 316 sexual assault requests to the TBI Crime Laboratory, which was the most for any of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

During normal casework, a forensic scientist pulled this SAK submitted by MPD from evidence storage, along with 19 other kits designated for analysis, on June 24, 2022, and completed an initial report of the results on Aug. 29.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted Sept. 2 around 4:20 a.m. while running near the University of Memphis, according to MPD.

Two days later, Henderson was arrested and charged in her kidnapping.

He was given a $500,000 bond for the charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection to Fletcher’s abduction.

On Sept. 5, investigators discovered her body near a vacant home in the 1500 block of Victor Street in South Memphis.

Investigators also found a discarded trash bag near a home on S. Orleans Street where Henderson had been with his brother.

The bag contained purple running shorts that were consistent with the ones Fletcher was last seen wearing the day she was abducted, records show.

Henderson faces additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, MPD said.

During his first court appearance last week, he told the judge he could not make bond or hire an attorney.

Fletcher was a mother to two young boys and a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. Her funeral was held Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis.

We will be in the courtroom to find out what is said.

