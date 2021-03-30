Man accused of abusing girlfriend, causing her to leap from car set for trial

Mar. 29—A Louisiana man accused of abusing his girlfriend in Longmont, at one point scaring her with a gun so badly she leapt out of a moving car and fractured her skull, is set for trial in August.

Andrew Neal Joiner, 33, pleaded not guilty to second-degree kidnapping, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing, third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon, criminal mischief and two crime of violence sentence enhancers, according to online court records.

Joiner is set for a five-day trial starting Aug. 23. He also has a motions hearing on July 15 and a pre-trial readiness conference on Aug. 11.

Joiner remains out of custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, the woman went to police in March 2020 and said she had been in an abusive relationship with Joiner. The woman said she began dating Joiner while they were both in Louisiana in 2016 while Joiner was still married to another woman. Joiner eventually got divorced, and moved to Longmont with the woman in 2018.

The woman told police that in early 2019, Joiner grabbed her hair and pushed her during an argument and broke some items in the house.

She recalled another incident in March 2019 in which Joiner got drunk and broke things in the home before trying to drive off in his vehicle. The woman followed him to try and stop him, and while they were in the vehicle she said Joiner retrieved a handgun from inside the vehicle and pointed it at himself and then her before firing a shot into the roof.

Police in 2020 were able to document damage in the Longmont home that the woman said was caused by Joiner as well as what appeared to be a bullet hole in the roof of Joiner's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The woman said in September 2019 they were driving toward a cabin they were renting outside Jamestown when Joiner pulled over and took out a handgun and fired a shot out of the window. She told police she got out of the vehicle, but he forced her back in.

Story continues

She told police Joiner resumed driving but was driving "really, really nuts" and she became afraid for her life. She asked him to stop, but said Joiner hit her instead.

The woman said she jumped out of the moving vehicle because she was so scared, injuring her head. Joiner came back and picked her up and apologized to her, before taking her to a hospital the next day.

According to the affidavit, hospital records show she was diagnosed with a fractured skull.

One of the woman's friends also told police she had seen instances in which the woman showed up with injuries that appeared consistent with abuse and admitted Joiner had been "physical" with her.