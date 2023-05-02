Man accused of abusing, killing adopted newborn son pleads guilty

A professor accused of abusing his newborn adopted son pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Gaston County Bureau Reporter Ken Lemon was in court, where Van Erick Custodio, 42, faced a judge. In April of last year, Custodio was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. The the baby died from the injuries he sustained from the alleged abuse, according to investigators. The newborn suffered a fractured skull, broken rib, and other injuries.

ALSO READ: NC mom and 3 kids shot dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

“I realize my going to prison will not bring my son back,” Custodio said in a statement in court. “Words fail to express my contrition.”

Custodio then quoted the Bible.

“Through my fault. Through my fault. Through my most grievous fault,” he said.

The child was five weeks old at the time of his death but had already been through trauma.

“Words fail to express my contrition for a sin so heinous, so unspeakable, nor can that assuage the horror scandal, and heartache I have caused,” Custodio said.

Prosecutors said he was frustrated when he was left home alone with the crying newborn and took his frustration out on the child.

“I disgraced my family, friends, and community,” Custodio said.

He accepted a sentence of 23 years in prison for second-degree murder.

The baby’s age was an aggravating factor in the sentencing.

“My going to prison will not bring my son back,” Custodio said. “It is a great mercy to be made accountable for my sin and to have a chance to atone for it.”

He said this is where his rebirth begins and thanked the judge for the chance to make things right.

She accepted his thanks and challenged him.

“I hope you put your money where your mouth is,” said Sally Kirby-Turner, Superior Court judge. “Good Luck.”

Custodio was an assistant professor of computer sciences at Belmont Abbey College.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of hurting girl, dad in Gaston County shooting given no bond)