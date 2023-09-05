Man accused of accidentally shooting man, 5-year-old boy in Casselberry

Casselberry police arrested the man they said accidentally shot a man and a 5-year-old boy on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened before 11 a.m.

Investigators said a 5-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were both shot in their left legs by Keevon Lawson, 27.

Police said the shooting was an accident, but Lawson was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for obstruction of justice.

Police said the obstruction charge was added because Lawson hid the gun involved in the shooting.

