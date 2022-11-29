Man accused again of stealing tire

Nov. 28—Surveillance videos and Crime Stopper tips led to the arrest Friday of a 44-year-old Del Rio man who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of tires, winches and lug nuts from Nationwide Trailers on two separate occasions.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, the manager of the Interstate 20 business called police on Nov. 2 to report someone had cut their fence sometime in the previous week and removed eight winches, 14 sets of lug nuts, 14 wheels and tires worth nearly $22,000.

The manager told officers the thief also caused more than $2,500 in damage to eight trailers by cutting electrical wires to steal the winches, the report stated.

Two weeks later, the manager called police back to say the same man had returned, cut another hole in the fence and stole 20 tires worth nearly $2,100, according to the report.

The suspect was seen on camera getting out of a Hummer H3 SUV that was pulling a trailer, cutting the hole, crawling through and stealing the tires, the report stated.

Using the surveillance video and Crime Stopper tips, authorities identified Lance Alan Lister as the suspect and warrants for his arrest were issued.

According to the OPD report, investigators also were helped because they realized Lister was indicted for stealing wheels and tires from Energy Sales in August 2021, but the charge was dismissed in May 2022 after he paid restitution.

The report also indicates Lister has two or more theft convictions, the most recent of which were in Tom Green County.

Lister was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of three counts of theft of property, $2,500-$30,000 and one count of criminal mischief, $2,500-$30,000. He remained in custody Monday on surety bonds totaling $30,000. Both charges are state jail felonies punishable by six months to two years in prison if prosecutors don't see enhanced sentences.