Man accused of agg assault

Sep. 26—A Katy man was arrested late Friday night after four out-of-towners accused him of pointing a gun at them and firing off two rounds.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call about a man with a gun from the Sleep Inn and Suites on East Highway 80 around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, four men, ages 21-32, told them they'd gotten into an argument with a stranger in the parking lot of the hotel who pointed a gun at them and later fired it twice, causing them to fear for their lives, the report stated.

Officers found two shell casings in the parking lot, the report stated.

Officers identified Luis Antonio Menchaca, 28, as the suspect and he agreed to leave his motel room and meet them in the lobby, according to the report.

Menchaca invoked his right not to speak with the officers, but when they searched his room they found a Sig Sauer P320 40 caliber pistol inside, the report stated.

Menchaca was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years. He remained in the jail as of Monday afternoon on surety bonds totaling $100,000.