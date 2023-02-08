Man accused in agg assault

Feb. 7—An Odessa man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Sunday after being accused of assaulting his roommate while wearing a set of brass knuckles.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a couple living in the Sedona Ranch Apartments on Brownstone Road told police Sunday morning they had an argument with their roommate, Gonzalo Barajas III, 32, around 1 a.m. Saturday because he'd brought a man into their apartment without their knowledge and had sex with him in the living room.

The husband, 26, told officers that when he stepped outside of the apartment to discuss the situation with Barajas, Barajas began punching him in the head while wearing a set of brass knuckles and during the ongoing fight displayed a folding knife.

The husband said he ran from the scene and when he returned, Barrajas was gone, according to the report.

The couple called police shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday because, they said, Barrajas came back to the apartment and threatened the husband.

According to the report, the couple provided officers video surveillance that corroborated the husband's account of the assault. They also observed abrasions, cuts and swollen areas on the husband's hands and a laceration on the back of his head.

Barrajas was not at the apartment when police arrived, but Ector County jail records show he was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. He was released Monday after posting a $75,000 surety bond.