Man accused of agg assault

Nov. 28—A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after another man accused him of punching him repeatedly and chasing him with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a shots fired call around 2:45 a.m. Thursday from the 1200 block of Pueblo Street.

When officers arrived, they were told a 19-year-old man was visiting his brother when he got into an argument with Noah Flores, the report stated. The teenager told officers Flores hit him in the back of the head with closed fits and then chased him out of the house with a black knife.

Officers found a black knife in Flores' pocket, the report stated.

Flores was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $25,000 surety bond.