Man accused of aggravated assault and exposing himself to officer is sentenced

A pending felony case was resolved on July 10 at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala. Here's what we know:

Defendant: Kacillosma Amiroshala Sharif.

Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exposure of sexual organs.

Plea: No contest.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Sentence: A 32-month prison term, along with fines and court cost. Sharif essentially was sentenced to time already served, since he has credit for 952 days spent in the county jail or another facility awaiting resolution of this case.

About the case: Ocala police said Sharif attempted to stab a man after a dispute between them in August 2020. Sharif, 59, also pointed a gun at the victim, officers said.

The victim hit Sharif in the head with a piece of board and Sharif was taken to a local hospital for treatment. While there, officers said, Sharif exposed himself to a female officer and made inappropriate comments to her.

