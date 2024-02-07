Man accused of aiming gun at family given pretrial diversion

Feb. 7—A Flathead County District Court judge has dismissed a felony case against a man accused of aiming a gun at a family in a vehicle last year after he received a pretrial diversion agreement.

Scott Lowney, 51, faced one count of assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer following the alleged April 10 confrontation near Columbia Falls. He pleaded not guilty to both at his April 20 arraignment before Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

Under the terms of his agreement, signed in October, Lowney must remain law-abiding for two-years. In exchange, prosecutors will move after two years to see the case dismissed with prejudice.

Authorities arrested Lowney after responding to the Middle Road and Middle Ridge Trail area about 4:25 p.m., court documents said. A motorist reported driving southbound on Middle Road with his family in the vehicle when a blue sedan passed them. The sedan's driver allegedly pointed a black and orange firearm out the window at them.

When Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies caught up to the blue sedan, the driver — later identified as Lowney — allegedly initially ignored emergency lights before eventually pulling over near the intersection of Columbia Falls Stage and Kelly roads.

Lowney also allegedly refused commands to exit the vehicle. When he did get out, he ignored orders to show his hands and keep them away from his waistband, court documents alleged. Deputies used "non-lethal rounds to take Lowney into custody," court documents said.

Authorities recovered what was described as an "orange-colored plastic revolver-style handgun with black grips" from Lowney's sedan, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Oct. 18. Ulbricht acquiesced to the request that same day.

