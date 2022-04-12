Man accused of New Albany slayings had probation violation hearing delayed multiple times

Apr. 12—NEW ALBANY — Over seven months before Cherok Douglass was accused of murdering two people at a New Albany gas station, Clark County prosecutors sought to have him placed back in jail for a probation violation.

That effort was denied, and three scheduled hearings over the violation in Clark County were postponed. His next hearing was slated for April 5 for the violation that stemmed from a 2014 drug case. On April 4, Douglass — who has a lengthy criminal history — was shot and wounded by police after allegedly killing his wife, Brandee Douglass, and a bystander, Lorin Yelle, at the Circle K gas station along Grant Line Road.

Court documents show the initial hearing for the probation violation was reset three times by the same person who previously represented Douglass as his defense attorney in the case — Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs.

The first hearing was set for Sept. 7, 2021, then moved to Dec. 7, 2021. That hearing was moved to Feb. 22 and then reset for April 5.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Monday that prosecutors first filed a motion in August 2021 connected to Douglass based on violation of the terms of his community corrections. At that time prosecutors requested for Douglass to be arrested and held in jail without bond.

"That request was denied by the court and the warrant was instead withdrawn and he was allowed to remain out," Mull said.

Mull confirmed to the News and Tribune that the intent on April 5 was to send Douglass back to jail on that violation. He said that a deputy prosecutor was present at each hearing that was reset and ready to conduct the hearing each of those times.

"In this particular case, when I learned Mr. Douglass had been charged with violent offenses and had been out on a case where we had asked he remain in on bond I was disheartened and disappointed," Mull said.

Mull said it isn't uncommon for hearings to be delayed even if a defendant has past felonies. Clark County has a smaller legal community and attorneys change jobs and positions, so it can be difficult to identify conflicts.

Story continues

A motion was filed in 2014 that took Jacobs off the case and replaced him with another defense attorney. After this, court documents show Jacobs as the judicial officer, or judge, in the case of his former client.

Jacobs was elected in 2014 and ran unopposed in the 2020 election, earning another term on the bench.

In 2016, Clark County prosecutors tried to take Jacobs off the Douglass case, citing a conflict of interest. A motion to transfer was filed on Sept. 29 of that year by then deputy prosecutor Kaitlin T. Coons. The motion asked to take the Douglass case out of Clark Circuit Court 2 and into Clark Circuit Court 1.

Court documents don't show a ruling on the motion. On Dec. 6, 2016, the prosecutor's office filed a motion for the court to reconsider the transfer, again citing a conflict between Douglass and Jacobs. Douglass' attorney, Kristine Marie Nole, filed a response to the motion in December 2016, asking the court to deny it.

That response said, in part, that the transfer is essentially a change of venue and is the improper avenue to remedy any perceived issues raised in the state's motion. It also said "Local Rule 16, Assignment of Special Judges provides the proper procedure for the reassignment of a felony case and the selection of a special judge 'where a change is granted...when an order of disqualification or recusal is entered'."

Jacobs told the News and Tribune he doesn't remember being asked to step down from the case.

He said he called back after a request for an interview as a courtesy, but wasn't able to answer questions or make a comment on the Douglass case.

According to court records Jacobs represented Douglass as a defense attorney as far back as 2004. That's when Douglass was arrested for a class C felony for possession of cocaine, along with habitual offender charges in Floyd County.

Douglass has been in trouble with the law for nearly two decades and was first charged with a felony in 2003 in Clark County for resisting law enforcement. Jacobs hasn't been his attorney for each case.

In 2005 he was convicted of possession of cocaine. He was also convicted of possession of cocaine in 2008 and resisting law enforcement. Douglass was also convicted of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement in 2010. In July 2020, Douglass was convicted of possession of methamphetamine.

For his most recent arrest, Douglass is facing two murder charges. He's also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly accelerating a vehicle with the intent to kill a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy.

Douglass is also charged with kidnapping for allegedly removing a woman from the Onion Tea House. He's also accused of stealing her vehicle. The woman suffered broken bones and contusions.

The sixth charge accuses him of being a habitual offender.

The seventh charge is an additional penalty for the use of a firearm. If convicted of these crimes, he could spend decades behind bars.

In the probable cause affidavit for the incident on April 4, New Albany Police wrote that Brandee Douglass and the suspect were in New Albany to attend a funeral/funeral visitation. Brandee Douglass went inside the venue and told her mother that Cherok Douglass was inside her vehicle with a gun. She allegedly told her mother that he was 'acting crazy because of an upcoming court date that he knew was ultimately going to send him back to jail.'

"I've been a prosecutor for over 20 years and it has been my consistent philosophy that repeat offenders and or violent offenders need to be incarcerated and stay incarcerated as long as possible," Mull said. "And certainly that any such offender is subject to court monitoring...that such an offender needs to be immediately incarcerated if there is noncompliance with the terms of the release."

In a response to questions Monday, Dave Kuhnz, staff attorney in the Office of Communication, Education, and Outreach for the Indiana Supreme Court, referenced the News and Tribune to Rule 2.11 in the Code of Judicial Conduct. He said it sets forth the responsibilities of a judge when considering disqualification.

The rule states that a judge "shall disqualify himself or herself in any proceeding in which the judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned" to include multiple circumstances.

One circumstance listed is "The judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party's lawyer, or personal knowledge of facts that are in dispute in the proceeding."

Another section of Rule 2.11 states a judge shall disqualify himself if he "served as a lawyer in the matter in controversy, or was associated with a lawyer who participated substantially as a lawyer in the matter during such association."