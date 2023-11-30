Man accused of alleged stabbing murder: Is he competent to stand trial?

Joel Rakesh Thomas is accused of the murder of his grandmother, Judi Powell Jones, after an alleged argument that turned deadly when Thomas was 31 years old. After two psychological examinations and many months behind bars, the question remains: Is he competent to stand trial?

When an alleged argument turns deadly

On the night of June 14, 2021, Abilene police officers responded to a distress call from the Camelot Apartments in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive in southwest Abilene. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jones, deceased from apparent striking and stabbing wounds.

The original scene of the alleged crime. The southwest portion of the Camelot Apartments are bordered by tape as Abilene police investigate Judi Powell Jones' death in June 2021.

Upon further investigation, officers interviewed the family member who had made the distress call and determined that there had been a brief struggle which led to Jones’ untimely death.

According to court documents, the family member stated that Thomas, Jones’ grandson, had been in the apartment along with two small children, and that he had “possibly stabbed her during the argument.”

Detectives were then able to locate Thomas and one of the small children at the then-operating Whitten Inn in Abilene. Officers later questioned the young child in a forensic interview. As it turns out, the child had witnessed the argument and subsequent altercation, noting that Jones was “covered with blood” before Thomas had allegedly taken that child from the apartment.

'Blood was coming out in an unbelievable amount...'

After being mirandized and waiving his right to remain silent, Thomas told detectives that he had asked Jones to take the young child from the apartment. Jones denied Thomas' request, at which point the argument and altercation began.

Thomas then confessed to detectives that he struck Jones with a metal pipe from a microphone stand. Although Thomas denied in court documents knowing that Jones died, he was quoted as stating that "the blood was coming out in an unbelievable amount like in the movies."

Rick Tomlin, public information officer for the Abilene Police Department, briefs the media in front of the Camelot Apartments in June of 2021.

Thomas subsequently packed some clothing and took the young child, leaving the apartment. He then told his half-brother about the altercation, who found Jones' body the next day.

Is he guilty or is he incompetent to stand trial?

In August 2021, Thomas was indicted with a felony murder charge. In court documents, grand jurors note that in their opinion "Joel Thomas did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Judi Powell Jones, by striking and stabbing the said Judi Powell Jones with a metal object."

If convicted of this first-degree felony murder charge, assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner remarked that Jones could face 5-99 years or life in prison.

In court Friday, defense attorneys could allege that Thomas is not competent to stand trial. In the last two years, Thomas has undergone two separate psychological evaluations, according to court documentation.

The judge could then examine the evidence presented and determine if Thomas is in fact competent to stand trial. Check back tomorrow for an update regarding this case's status.

See the Reporter News previous coverage of the grand jury indictment here Abilene man indicted in grandmother's June death (reporternews.com)

See coverage of Thomas' original arrest here Abilene police arrest grandson in connection with death of woman (reporternews.com)

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Alleged murder suspect: Guilty or incompetent to stand trial?