Man accused of allegedly taking $150,000 from Rootstown homeowner, failing to complete job

A Hudson man is facing a felony charge stemming from an allegation that he failed to complete a contracting job at a Rootstown home after the homeowner paid him $150,000.

Neil S. Wolfe, 67, has been charged in a single-count indictment with third-degree felony grand theft. The indictment was filed in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Monday and a warrant was issued for Wolfe's arrest.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office and court records, the owner of the Route 44 property reported this past September that he had given Wolfe the check more than a year earlier for services that were never provided and an investigation began. Neither court records nor a sheriff's report provide details as to the nature of the work Wolfe was paid to do. According to Portage County property records, the approximately 10-acre property includes a single-family home.

This is not the first time Wolfe has faced legal issues of this kind. In 2017, the Ohio Attorney General's Office, then headed by Gov. Mike DeWine, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of several people who claimed that Wolfe and his company, Neil Construction, performed "shoddy" and incomplete work on home improvement projects, according to a civil complaint. The attorney general's office said at the time the lawsuit was filed that the individuals paid Wolfe and his company more than $138,000 for services such as roof repairs, additions and remodeling.

A judgement was issued against Wolfe and Neil Construction in May 2021, with $165,000 in civil penalties imposed. Wolfe is appealing the judgement in the Ninth District Court of Appeals.

During a two-year period prior to the filing of the attorney general's case, three similar lawsuits were filed in Summit County by an Akron man, a Macedonia man and woman, and a North Ridgeville woman. The plaintiffs dismissed all three cases, with a settlement reached in the Akron man's case.

Dominic Vitantonio, Wolfe's attorney in the attorney general's lawsuit declined to comment for this story.

