Man accused of armed robbery, assault at Smith's in Santa Fe

Mar. 17—A Santa Fe man was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault this week after he was accused of lunging at a grocery store worker with a linoleum knife while attempting to steal more than $700 worth of goods.

Jose Beltran, 37, faces four felony counts in the Monday afternoon incident at the Smith's Food and Drug on Pacheco Street, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police said in the complaint Beltran and another person had filled two carts with cleaning supplies, disinfectants, liquor and toiletries. When employees attempted to stop them at the entrance, Beltran lunged at an assistant manager with the knife, pushed him into a glass door and then out of the store, according to the complaint.

Beltran did not strike or injure the worker, the document said.

He told state police he had brandished the knife in self-defense.

Beltran was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.

State police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, said officers were still trying to identify Beltran's alleged accomplice, who likely will face charges as well.