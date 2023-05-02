Man accused of armed robbery at Merced ATM arrested within minutes, police say

A man accused of armed robbery at a Merced bank ATM has been arrested, according to authorities.

At about 7:09 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Chase Bank at 800 W. Olive Ave. for a report of an armed robbery at the bank’s walk-up ATM, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jose Luis Nava, allegedly demanded cash while pointing a gun at the victim. The victim complied with Nava’s demand and Nava fled on a bicycle along Olivewood Drive.

Officers responding to the call were provided with a description of the suspect and at about 7:11 a.m., Merced Police Sgt. Brian Rinder spotted a cyclist matching the description riding south along M Street. Police said Nava fled from officers before being apprehended near the 2500 block of K Street.

During the arrest, officers located a black firearm in Nava’s pants that was later determined to be a BB gun, according to police.

After being positively identified as the suspect in the armed robbery, Nava was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, according to jail records. Police said while at the jail, the victim’s money was found hidden inside Nava’s underwear.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact Officer Art Dehoyos at 209-385-6912 or by email at dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.