Man accused of arson charged in federal court a day after city judge throws out plea

A day after a Baltimore judge vacated a plea for man accused of arson, citing concerns that the victims did not get to express in court how they were affected, federal prosecutors announced charges against the same defendant.

Luther Moody Trent, 21, is charged of malicious destruction of property used in and affecting interstate commerce by fire, in connection with an arson at the rented home of his former girlfriend. He faces up to 20 years in prison, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Trent, of Baltimore, had been released from custody in December after he had received a controversial sentence of time served when he pleaded guilty to setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home while she and two other people were still inside.

On Thursday, however, he was taken back into state custody after Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn vacated the plea and reinstated the indictment.

The new federal affidavit accuses Trent in a May 21 fire in the 1900 block of Linden Ave. in West Baltimore. The affidavit said a person matching Trent’s description appeared to be captured on surveillance video near the home shortly before the fire and after. Other footage showed a black two-door Honda circling the area after the fire. One of the victims told police that Trent drove the same type of vehicle.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on the federal case.

Trent is scheduled to go back to state court on Feb. 18.

At a hearing in December, Trent’s attorney and the prosecutor agreed upon the terms of a plea deal, and the judge accepted the plea and handed down the sentence.

But at Thursday’s hearing, Phinn said that had she not been bound by the original plea presented in December, she would not have agreed to a suspended sentence, which she called “not appropriate.”

Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney for the victims, later filed the motion arguing Phinn erred in accepting the plea with an agreed-upon sentence before hearing from the two victims in attendance and without the third victim having a fair opportunity to give a victim impact statement.

Vignarajah, who ran against Mosby in the 2017 Democratic primary for Baltimore state’s attorney, said after Thursday’s hearing that the judge’s ruling sets an important precedent in the city.

“This makes clear that victims have to give their input before the ink of a plea deal dries,” he said Thursday. “That plainly has not been happening. I don’t know how many cases there are where victims were not given a chance to give a statement.”

Vignarajah’s motion cited a Court of Special Appeals case, Antoine v. State, in which the court established that a judge is not supposed to accept a plea with a binding sentence without giving the victim an opportunity to present victim impact evidence. If a judge makes that mistake, the court is supposed to throw out the plea and sentence, Vignarajah argued.

Allan Rombro, Trent’s attorney, had disagreed, saying that two of the victims gave “impassioned” impact statements before Phinn issued the sentence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michele Lambert appeared at Thursday’s hearing alongside Vignarajah, and had indicated the office intended to prepare a new plea deal that would include a longer sentence. However, she told the judge she wanted to further consult with the victims beforehand, and the judge set a later court date.

At that hearing, three people who had been inside the house spoke over Zoom, giving their victim impact statements.”

“I was traumatized by this man and I will never feel safe,” said Trent’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis, who described the terror of waking to find her home on fire. The Sun is withholding her last name because she said she fears for her safety.

“It will take years to recover from this,” she told the court.

Vignarajah spoke on behalf of the victims Friday. He said they are pleased that Phinn and city prosecutors will willing to revisit their original judgements, and that federal authorities are pursuing charges.

“They are so grateful that at last the justice system seems to be working,” he said. “This was an extremely dangerous crime, not just for the victims but for the whole neighborhood, first responders.”