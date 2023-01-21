Man accused of arson claims he wasn't read rights

Jan. 20—LIMA — A Lima man accused of setting another person on fire during a fight in October is attempting to suppress statements he made to Lima Police.

Darrell Bivens, 52, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony for the Oct. 21, 2022 incident. The man's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, said during a Friday hearing that Bivens was not properly Mirandized before beginning an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.

If these statements were suppressed, they could not be used as evidence against Bivens.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said that from the recording of the interview, it is clear that the man was made aware of his rights, and therefore the motion should be denied. He provided a copy of the video to Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser, who will review it and make a ruling.

Bivens is currently being held on a $250,000 bond at the Allen County Jail.