Man accused of arson after fire kills dog

Mar. 16—A Frederick man has been charged with arson in connection with an August 2022 fire that killed a dog, authorities said.

Frederick police said Darryl Deshun Cooper, 24, was at an apartment on Waverley Drive and started a fire after a dispute.

A grand jury indicted Cooper in January.

Frederick police said in a press release on Thursday that they arrested Cooper on Wednesday.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Frederick police responded to an apartment fire at 90 Waverley Drive, just north of the Golden Mile, the press release said.

There were no people in the apartment at the time of the fire, the release said, but a dog eventually died due to "injuries consistent with smoke inhalation."

Authorities determined that the fire was fueled by an accelerant, and the cause was determined to be arson.

Cooper had been at the apartment, but was asked to leave shortly before the fire because of a conflict with other renters, police said.

The grand jury indicted Cooper on one count each of first-degree arson, aggravated animal cruelty to an animal, and animal cruelty and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to Frederick police.

Cooper was being held without bail, online court records show.

