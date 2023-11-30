Man accused of arson after two fires in Iredell County, deputies say

A man could face time behind bars after being arrested on arson charges Monday in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, a call was made for a fire at a vacant home on Old Miller Road in the western part of the county.

After getting to the home, deputies found evidence that the fire was suspicious. Detectives and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office started an investigation into the fire.

Several hours later, deputies went to another vacant house fire on Island Ford Road, just a mile from the first house. At the scene, deputies and firefighters were told a suspicious person was seen near the house during the fire, carrying a flashlight and walking through the woods away from the fire.

Deputies and K-9 Levi worked to find the suspicious person seen at the fire. Later, Levi led personnel to a home on Old Miller Road owned by Barry Thomas Moose Jr, 44, of Statesville.

Detectives knew Moose because of his history of intentionally burning an empty house in the area.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office said both fires were caused by arson. After collecting evidence, detectives named Moose as the suspect in both cases and got arrest warrants for two counts of felony burning of an uninhabited building.

Officials found and arrested Moose on Monday morning. He was initially held on a $225,000 secured bond and then given an additional $20,000 secured bond for a felony probation violation.

Deputies didn’t report any injuries.

