Man accused of assault, knife threat

Dec. 17—MANKATO — A man allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife then repeatedly punched him in a Mankato residence earlier this month.

Michael Karstein Eng III, 32, of Gaylord, was charged with felony threats of violence, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The other man said Eng drew a pocket knife and demanded he pay $500 he believed was owed to his brother. Eng also allegedly told the man: "You're gonna die."

Eng then put the knife away, wrapped his arm around the other man's neck and punched him repeatedly in the head, a court complaint alleges.

The other man had bruising and swelling on his face and neck and a cut above an eye, the charges say.