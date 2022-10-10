Man accused of assault leads police on high-speed chase before arrest

Battle Creek police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of assault Sunday after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots outside of a Cliff Street home and led officers on a high-speed chase.

Police said they found several assault weapons and various calibers of ammunition inside the man's vehicle when he was arrested, according to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department. The man is currently in the Calhoun County Jail on charges of assault, fleeing and eluding, and various weapons charges, police said.

Police responded to an assault call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cliff Street. The suspect, an invited guest of one of the residents, was chased out of the house by the brothers of the alleged assault victim, police said.

Once outside, the suspect reportedly fired multiple gunshots, police said. Authorities do not not know if the shots were fired toward the house or in another direction.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene. No one was injured and no property damage was reported, police said.

Police received a description of the man’s vehicle and found a vehicle matching that description at Dickman Road and McCamly Street. Officers attempted to pull the man over but the driver fled, leading police on a chase that reached speeds greater than 100 miles per hour.

Battle Creek police were assisted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies during the chase. The suspect led officers into Bedford Township and then back into the city during the chase, police said.

Officers eventually lost sight of the suspect's vehicle in the area of Van Buren and Limit streets, and stopped the chase.

At about 7 a.m., police went to the suspect's home where they found him in his driveway. The suspect was arrested without incident, police said.

Police searched the man's vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, and found "several assault weapons and various calibers of ammunition, including .223, 308, 7.62x39, 9mm, and 12 gauge," police said.

The person who reported the assault did not need medical treatment, police said. Authorities did not release any additional information about the alleged assault.

