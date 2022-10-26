Man accused of assault pleads guilty after a fashion

Oct. 26—The Kalispell man accused of threatening a woman with a gun earlier this year nearly derailed his plea agreement after he maintained his innocence under oath prior to his sentencing last week.

"I really didn't do anything," said Bishop Harrison, 43, on the witness stand in Flathead County District Court. "[The victim] is just making stuff up because she wanted me to get arrested."

Prosecutors initially brought Harrison up on a felony count of assault with a weapon following a May 27 disturbance at McGregor Lake Campground. According to court documents, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrived at the popular camping spot following reports of a woman yelling about having a gun pointed at her.

She allegedly told deputies that Harrison knocked her down, accusing him of then holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her. She said he stowed the gun in his truck afterwards, according to court documents.

Both were drinking at the time, court documents said.

Deputies described the woman as fearful. They also noticed an empty holster on Harrison's hip, according to court documents.

After pleading not guilty to the felony in June, Harrison agreed to a deal in mid-October. As per the agreement, Harrison would plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault, first offense. In return, prosecutors would recommend he serve a one-year sentence in county jail with all but five days suspended and receive five days of credit for time served. He also would need to undergo counseling.

Before sentencing, though, Harrison needed to admit to the charge. Under questioning from his attorney, Sean Hinchey, Harrison acknowledged on Oct. 19 purposefully causing apprehension of bodily injury to his then significant other.

But when Deputy County Attorney Stacy Boman began asking questions, he tripped up.

"I'm just trying to get this over with because I feel like I don't really have a choice," he said.

Judge Amy Eddy looked on incredulously.

"I'm not going to allow you to plead guilty to a criminal charge you didn't do," she told him.

Hinchey offered to walk his client through the incident again. Eventually, Harrison conceded that he "told her I could go get my gun."

A skeptical Eddy accepted the plea and handed down a sentence in line with the plea agreement. She also ordered Harrison to pay $175 in fines and fees.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.