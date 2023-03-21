Man accused of assault pregnant woman

Mar. 21—A 27-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested and charged with one count of assault of a pregnant woman.

The woman claims Brandon Lee Villarreal assaulted her because he thought the baby she is carrying is not his, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

Villarreal is also charged with interfering with an emergency call and obstruction of justice.

The incident happened Tuesday at the 6000 block of Rusty Nail.

Sandoval said the woman met with the police officers outside the residence and told them Villarreal had assaulted her.

"Villarreal slapped the victim twice, and when the victim attempted to call the police, he grabbed the phone and broke it on the ground," Sandoval said.

When the officers spoke to Villarreal, they noticed the broken phone in the bedroom.

Villarreal told officers he was upset because the woman was bothering him at a friend's party, Sandoval said.

Villarreal was later taken into custody and when taken to the city jail, he pushed a detention officer to avoid being handcuffed, Sandoval said.

Villarreal was arraigned on the charges, and his bonds totaled $23,000.