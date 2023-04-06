Man accused of assault at UD facing charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after being accused of assault on the University of Dayton’s campus.

Kevin Jones, 37, was indicted Wednesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PHOTOS: Severe weather damages Wapakoneta Red Roof Inn

In February, Jones allegedly hit a male with firearm and threatened to shoot him on UD’s campus, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court next for an arraignment on April 20. He’s not currently in police custody.