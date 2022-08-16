Man accused of assault with an umbrella at Quincy Center T stop

A Brockton man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking another passenger with an umbrella at the Quincy Center MBTA stop.

Transit Police say the assault was reported by a customer service agent around 7:15 a.m. They located the victim, a 60-year-old man, who told them he was walking toward the fare gates when another man accused him of taking his photo.

When the victim denied taking the man’s photo, the man hit him over the head with his umbrella and walked away, according to police.

Officers found the man, identified as 41-year-old Marvin Hunt, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

