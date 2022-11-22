Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old

Nov. 21—A 20-year-old West Odessa man was arrested Saturday after his common-law wife told deputies she was awakened by him having sex with a 12-year-old in their bed.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a West 18th Street resident called 911 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday to report the rape of a child.

When deputies arrived, the woman told them after she discovered Marco Alfonso De Santiago-Guajardo having sex with the girl in the same bed she was sleeping in, she tried to intervene and De Santiago-Guarado assaulted her, the report stated.

A sexual assault nurse examiner found signs of minor trauma consistent with sexual intercourse in the girl and the girl told a forensic examiner De Santiago-Guarardo was aware of her age, according to the report.

Although the girl told the forensic examiner the sex was consensual, the legal age of consent in Texas is 17.

De Santiago-Guarado was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and assault family violence. Bail has been set at $40,000, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also issued a hold for him.