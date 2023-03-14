Man accused of assaulting Allegheny General nurses restrained, facing multiple charges

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting several people, including two nurses, in the Allegheny General Hospital emergency department earlier this week.

Michael Robert Johnson, 43, who is believed to be homeless, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail Monday, facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police say Johnson had to be restrained after he allegedly threw a computer at a nurse, then slammed a registration tech’s head and body into glass and punched her in the face. When a nurse tried to intervene, Johnson allegedly punched her in the face and chest, according to the complaint. The nurse and technician were both treated in the emergency department. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Johnson continued to punch and push staff until he was restrained, according to the complaint.

Police say this is not the first time Johnson caused a disruption at Allegheny General. According to the complaint, he attempted to strike security officers and medical staff about a year ago, but was never arrested.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

