Man accused of assaulting baby

Mar. 3—Northwest Montana authorities recently got a helping hand with putting an accused child abuser behind bars.

The Kalispell Police Department, in conjunction with Flathead Crime Stoppers, had posted a notice on social media Jan. 20 that it sought 25-year-old Taylor Grant Silva on a felony warrant for assault on a minor.

On Feb. 11, police officers in Pullman, Washington, arrested Silva after a foot chase, according to a Feb. 12 story in the Daily Evergreen.

The report said Silva jumped out of a back window of a house and ran before he was caught.

Silva was jailed in Washington before being brought to Flathead County and was booked into the county Detention Center on a charge of felony assault of a minor. His bail is $41,000.

According to charging documents, Silva abused a 9-month baby on Oct. 18, 2019, after being left to watch the girl at a home on Fourth Avenue West.

The child's mother said she went to work and left the girl with Silva and his girlfriend. The mother said Silva messaged her and said the child fell and bumped her head. When the mother returned home from work she saw several bruises on the child.

She took her daughter to North Valley Hospital and the baby later was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

According to the charging document, the baby was treated for several days after suffering bruising to her face, arms, stomach and back. The child's treatment was for bleeding on the brain, bleeding in her eyes, a liver injury and poor feeding. The document also reported the baby had trouble eating and maintaining proper caloric intake during her hospitalization.

On Nov. 7, 2019, a Kalispell Police detective spoke with another woman who was at the child's home and didn't see the baby with any injuries on Oct. 19. She also said she and Silva's girlfriend left the home and Silva was supposed to watch the child.

The woman said Silva called her and Silva's girlfriend. He allegedly said the baby was hurt. When the two women returned, they said the baby's head was swollen. The woman said Silva said the child fell while he had a headset on and he didn't notice, according to the charging document.

Silva's arraignment on the charge is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, March 18. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

