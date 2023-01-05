Man accused of assaulting delivery driver, holding 3 people inside a home, Bradford deputies say

Deputies said a man suspected of assaulting a delivery driver and holding three people in a home was arrested Wednesday night.

Ryan Newell, 36, is now facing the following charges:

Kidnap-False Imprisonment

Resisting Officer

Aggravated Assault w/ Intent to Commit a Felony

Deputies also discovered that Newell had an active warrant out of Alachua County for violation of probation, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

BCSO responded Wednesday night to Melrose to investigate an alleged aggravated assault on a delivery driver.

Newell was identified as the suspect and he “retreated into a residence and refused to respond,” the post said.

Deputies established a perimeter and began communicating with Newell through a PA system. At that point, Newell allowed the three people inside the home to come out.

BCSO’s SWAT team arrived and was able to remove Newell from the home. He was evaluated by Bradford County Fire Rescue and was then transported to the Bradford County Jail.

