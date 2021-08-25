Man accused of assaulting, dragging Dayton officer on ATV indicted

Aug. 24—A man accused of assaulting a Dayton police officer after he drove forward on an ATV and reportedly dragged the officer was indicted on 10 charges.

Deontaye Rashawn Trammell, 25, of Dayton is facing two counts each of felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and assault on a police office, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He's also facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and obstructing official business.

On Aug. 14, Dayton police officers attempted to stop a group of ATV riders on a traffic violation in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue. While the others were able to flee, Trammell appeared to have engine troubles, according to police.

When the officers approached Trammell and ordered him to get off the ATV, he reportedly restarted it and reversed, hitting a vehicle behind him.

"Officers continued to order Trammell from the vehicle, but he drove at [Officer Jamie] Luckoski, carrying him over a curb and colliding with a traffic sign thus causing a large laceration to Luckoski's leg," court documents read.

The officer was dragged several feet and pinned between the ATV and sign pole, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officers wrestled Trammell from the ATV and he fought with them until police used a Taser on him and he was bitten by a police dog, according to the affidavit.

Luckoski needed stitches to close the laceration on his leg, according to the prosecutor's office.

During a search of Trammell's backpack, officers reportedly found a loaded handgun.

Trammell is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.