Man accused of assaulting employees, robbing Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store

A man is accused of assaulting two employees before robbing a convenience store in Downtown Pittsburgh.

It happened Tuesday at the 7/11 on Smithfield Street.

According to police paperwork, an employee told officers that they were waiting on another customer when a man started yelling “give me my money.”

Once the other customer was finished, the employee said the man then threw the snack display off the counter, hitting him and the manager.

Police paperwork states the register was still open after the prior customer, and surveillance video shows the man reaching into the register and taking money out.

The employee told police he took all of the $5 dollar bills, which was believed to be around $100.

Police said after viewing the surveillance video, they recognized the man from an earlier fight in Market Square. He was identified as 62-year-old Wilmer Gibson of Cleveland.

Gibson is facing charges of robbery and simple assault.

