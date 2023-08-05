Man accused of assaulting girl in Indiana County found living in truck in Armstrong County

Aug. 4—A man wanted in Indiana County on a charge of indecent assault of a juvenile was apprehended by state troopers Thursday in Armstrong County.

Police said Mark Allen Juart, 36, whose last known address was in Indiana, was found living out of a truck and using the fictitious name Michael Herbert.

He was arraigned Thursday night before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl and was placed in the Indiana County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bail.

In addition to the felony assault count, Juart is charged with a summary count of harassment, stemming from an investigation into incidents of indecent assault against a girl under age 13 between Jan. 1, 2022 and March 19 of this year at a residence in White Township, police said.

Authorities had been searching for Juart since early July. He faces an Aug. 15 preliminary hearing before Homer City District Judge Susanne Steffee.

An attorney for Juart was not listed in online court documents.

Court records indicate he pleaded guilty in March 2021 to charges of endangering welfare of children, simple assault and strangulation stemming from an arrest in August 2020 by Curwensville police, in Clearfield County.

He was sentenced to between 10 months and 58 days and 22 months and 58 days in jail followed by five years of probation. He was granted parole in August 2021, court records show.

